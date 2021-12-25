UAE weather: Christmas Day to see high-20s

Temperatures across the UAE will reach the high-20s on Saturday.

In Dubai, the temperature will hit 28°C and for Abu Dhabi, the maximum is forecast to reach 27°C.

Along the coast and islands the maximum is likely to be 28°C with 85 per cent humidity, and the mountains are expected to hit 19°C with 70 per cent humidity.

The interior is expected to reach 29°C with up to 90 per cent humidity.

READ MORE Killer whales seen off coast of Abu Dhabi

The National Centre of Meteorology said Saturday would be fair to partly cloudy.

There will be light to moderate winds, freshening at times over the sea.

The humidity at night will reach into Sunday morning over some internal areas.