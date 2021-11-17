UAE weather: rainfall likely in the east and north

It will be fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times over some eastern and northern areas in the UAE on Wednesday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

The forecaster said there is a probability of rainfall in these areas too.

More on the environment Winning public support key to Abu Dhabi renewable energy drive

Temperatures are expected to drop slightly in Abu Dhabi and Dubai with the mercury only creeping above the 30-degree mark. Humidity could reach a maximum of 80 per cent across both emirates.

Light to moderate winds will freshen at times while the sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Come night time and into Thursday morning it will be humid with a probability of mist over some internal and coastal areas.