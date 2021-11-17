UAE weather: rainfall likely in the east and north

Temperatures forecast to drop slightly in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

Ras Al Kaimah, UAE. Jebel Jais Images for motoring section- March 27, 2015. 10-15 minutes before summit of Jebel Jais Mountain. Victor Besa for The National. *** Local Caption *** Jebel Jais-10.jpg
The National
Nov 17, 2021

It will be fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times over some eastern and northern areas in the UAE on Wednesday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

The forecaster said there is a probability of rainfall in these areas too.

More on the environment
Winning public support key to Abu Dhabi renewable energy drive

Temperatures are expected to drop slightly in Abu Dhabi and Dubai with the mercury only creeping above the 30-degree mark. Humidity could reach a maximum of 80 per cent across both emirates.

Light to moderate winds will freshen at times while the sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Come night time and into Thursday morning it will be humid with a probability of mist over some internal and coastal areas.

Updated: November 17th 2021, 1:49 AM
WeatherClimate
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article UAE weather: rainfall likely in the east and north
An image that illustrates this article Ajman's self-driving shuttle bus hits the road
An image that illustrates this article Winning public support key to renewable energy drive, Abu Dhabi conference hears
An image that illustrates this article UAE weather: low clouds to the east and west