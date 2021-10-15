UAE weather: Dubai and Abu Dhabi to see cooler temperatures

Temperatures in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will be a little cooler on Friday, with maximums of 37°C and 36°C respectively.

Along the coast and islands, the maximum is likely to be 37°C with 90 per cent humidity, and the mountains are expected to hit 32°C with 70 per cent humidity.

The interior is expected to reach 41°C with up to 85 per cent humidity.

READ MORE Abu Dhabi's blue hole

The National Centre of Meteorology said Friday would be fair to partly cloudy at times during the day.

There will be light to moderate winds and conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman Sea.

The overnight humidity into Saturday morning brings the chance of fog or mist over some coastal and internal areas.