UAE weather: City temperatures to top out in high 30s

Abu Dhabi and Dubai are forecast to reach 39°C

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, March 21, 2021. Abu Dhabi residents catch some morning sun along the Corniche. Victor Besa/The National Section: NA FOR: Stand Alone/Stock Images
The National
Oct 12, 2021

Temperatures across the UAE will reach the high 30s on Tuesday, with 39°C forecast for Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Along the coast and islands the maximum is likely to be 38°C with 90 per cent humidity, and the mountains are expected to hit 32°C with 70 per cent humidity.

READ MORE
Baby giraffes reared at Al Ain Zoo to be rehomed

The interior is expected to reach 42°C with up to 90 per cent humidity.

The National Centre of Meteorology said Tuesday would be fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times. Some clouds will appear to the east and south by afternoon.

There will be light to moderate winds, freshening at times and causing dust to blow about.

Updated: October 12th 2021, 12:15 AM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article UAE weather: City temperatures to top out in high 30s
An image that illustrates this article Baby giraffes reared at Al Ain Zoo to be rehomed in safari park
An image that illustrates this article UAE's long summer to end with cooler weather arriving in days
An image that illustrates this article In rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars