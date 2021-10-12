UAE weather: City temperatures to top out in high 30s

Temperatures across the UAE will reach the high 30s on Tuesday, with 39°C forecast for Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Along the coast and islands the maximum is likely to be 38°C with 90 per cent humidity, and the mountains are expected to hit 32°C with 70 per cent humidity.

The interior is expected to reach 42°C with up to 90 per cent humidity.

The National Centre of Meteorology said Tuesday would be fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times. Some clouds will appear to the east and south by afternoon.

There will be light to moderate winds, freshening at times and causing dust to blow about.