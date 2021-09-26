UAE weather: temperatures likely to decrease on Sunday

It will be particularly windy over the sea in the UAE on Sunday.. Photo: Silvia Razgova/The National

The weather will be fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times across the UAE and temperatures are likely to decrease, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

It will be humid by night and into Monday morning over some coastal and internal areas.

The mercury will get up to the high thirties in Abu Dhabi and Dubai and humidity should creep above 80 per cent.

Light to moderate winds will freshen, especially over the sea, causing blowing dust.

The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.