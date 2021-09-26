UAE weather: temperatures likely to decrease on Sunday

The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, March 12, 2013: People enjoy a breezy, warm evening on a new public beach, the Bake on Tuesday, March 12, 2013, on Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi. Silvia Razgova / The National

It will be particularly windy over the sea in the UAE on Sunday.. Photo: Silvia Razgova/The National

Sep 26, 2021

The weather will be fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times across the UAE and temperatures are likely to decrease, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

It will be humid by night and into Monday morning over some coastal and internal areas. 

The mercury will get up to the high thirties in Abu Dhabi and Dubai and humidity should creep above 80 per cent.

Light to moderate winds will freshen, especially over the sea, causing blowing dust.

The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Updated: September 26th 2021, 12:45 AM
