UAE weather: heavy rain hits Sharjah

Heavy rain hits Sharjah. Photo: NCM

Sep 11, 2021

Heavy rain hit parts of Sharjah on Saturday afternoon.

Videos posted by the National Centre of Meteorology showed heavy showers and strong winds in the central town of Dhaid.

The footage showed motorists driving cautiously owing to reduced visibility.

The weather forecaster said it would become humid by night and Sunday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with mist formation probable, especially westward.

On Monday, it will be partly cloudy at times. Low clouds will appear over the east coast by morning, and convective ones will form southwards by afternoon.

The temperature will reach 46°C in Dubai and 45°C in Abu Dhabi.

Updated: September 11th 2021, 3:11 PM
