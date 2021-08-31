UAE weather: fair to partly cloudy and hazy

Temperatures may decrease slightly later on Wednesday

DUBAI, UAE. March 16, 2014- The Dubai Marina skyline is cloaked with dust as seen from the Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, March 16, 2014. (Photo by: Sarah Dea/The National, Story by: STANDALONE, News)

Light to moderate winds will cause to dust to swirl on Wednesday.

The National
Aug 31, 2021

It will be fair to partly cloudy and hazy in the UAE during Wednesday daytime, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

Low clouds will appear over the east coast with more clouds likely in the east by afternoon.

The picture in Abu Dhabi and Dubai looks almost identical with both emirates experiencing temperatures in the mid-40s and humidity up to 60 per cent.

Temperatures will decrease slightly later, and light to moderate winds will freshen at times blowing dust.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

The specs: 2019 GMC Yukon Denali

Price, base: Dh306,500
Engine: 6.2-litre V8
Transmission: 10-speed automatic
Power: 420hp @ 5,600rpm
Torque: 621Nm @ 4,100rpm​​​​​​​
​​​​​​​Fuel economy, combined: 12.9L / 100km

Specs

Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo V6
Gearbox: 10-speed automatic
Power: 405hp at 5,500rpm
Torque: 562Nm at 3,000rpm
Fuel economy, combined: 11.2L/100km
Price: From Dh292,845 (Reserve); from Dh320,145 (Presidential)
On sale: Now

Paltan

Producer: JP Films, Zee Studios
Director: JP Dutta
Cast: Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha and Harshvardhan Rane
Rating: 2/5

The biog

Family: He is the youngest of five brothers, of whom two are dentists. 

Celebrities he worked on: Fabio Canavaro, Lojain Omran, RedOne, Saber Al Rabai.

Where he works: Liberty Dental Clinic 

