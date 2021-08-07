More rain and flooding over UAE's east coast

The UAE's east coast has seen rainfall in recent weeks. Courtesy: National Centre of Meteorology

Heavy rain fell over parts of the country's east coast on Saturday, leading to isolated flooding.

The National Centre of Meteorology said there were downpours over rural Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah.

Isolated downpours were also reported in the border area with Oman.

Oman saw heavy rainfall last month, with more than two-years worth of rain over two days in some areas, leading to flooding in which four people died.

The rest of the UAE was dry on Saturday but high temperatures and high humidity made for uncomfortable conditions.

Temperatures are forecast to remain in the mid-forties this week, with changeable conditions and humidity.

Results Stage 5: 1. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) Team Jumbo-Visma 04:19:08 2. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates 00:00:03 3. Adam Yates (GBR) Ineos Grenadiers 4. Sergio Higuita (COL) EF Education-Nippo 00:00:05 5. Joao Almeida (POR) Deceuninck-QuickStep 00:00:06 General Classification: 1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates 17:09:26 2. Adam Yates (GBR) Ineos Grenadiers 00:00:45 3. Joao Almeida (POR) Deceuninck-QuickStep 00:01:12 4. Chris Harper (AUS) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:01:54 5. Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 00:01:56

Profile of Tarabut Gateway Founder: Abdulla Almoayed Based: UAE Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 35 Sector: FinTech Raised: $13 million Backers: Berlin-based venture capital company Target Global, Kingsway, CE Ventures, Entrée Capital, Zamil Investment Group, Global Ventures, Almoayed Technologies and Mad’a Investment.

THE BIO: Favourite holiday destination: Thailand. I go every year and I’m obsessed with the fitness camps there. Favourite book: Born to Run by Christopher McDougall. It’s an amazing story about barefoot running. Favourite film: A League of their Own. I used to love watching it in my granny’s house when I was seven. Personal motto: Believe it and you can achieve it.

Results 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,200m Winner: Barack Beach, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap Dh170,000 (D) 1,200m Winner: Way Of Wisdom, Connor Beasley, Satish Seemar. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,900m Winner: Woodditton, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 8.15pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Secret Trade, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.50pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Mark Of Approval, Antonio Fresu, Mahmood Hussain. 9.25pm: Handicap Dh165,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Tradesman, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

THE SPECS Engine: 3.5-litre V6

Transmission: six-speed manual

Power: 325bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Speed: 0-100km/h 3.9 seconds

Price: Dh230,000

On sale: now

