More rain and flooding over UAE's east coast

Mountainous areas in Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah's eastern enclave were mostly affected

The UAE's east coast has seen rainfall in recent weeks. Courtesy: National Centre of Meteorology

The National
Aug 7, 2021

Heavy rain fell over parts of the country's east coast on Saturday, leading to isolated flooding.

The National Centre of Meteorology said there were downpours over rural Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah.

Isolated downpours were also reported in the border area with Oman.

Oman saw heavy rainfall last month, with more than two-years worth of rain over two days in some areas, leading to flooding in which four people died.

The rest of the UAE was dry on Saturday but high temperatures and high humidity made for uncomfortable conditions.

Temperatures are forecast to remain in the mid-forties this week, with changeable conditions and humidity.

Updated: August 7th 2021, 11:50 AM
Profile of Tarabut Gateway

Founder: Abdulla Almoayed

Based: UAE

Founded: 2017

Number of employees: 35

Sector: FinTech

Raised: $13 million

Backers: Berlin-based venture capital company Target Global, Kingsway, CE Ventures, Entrée Capital, Zamil Investment Group, Global Ventures, Almoayed Technologies and Mad’a Investment.

THE BIO:

Favourite holiday destination: Thailand. I go every year and I’m obsessed with the fitness camps there.

Favourite book: Born to Run by Christopher McDougall. It’s an amazing story about barefoot running.

Favourite film: A League of their Own. I used to love watching it in my granny’s house when I was seven.

Personal motto: Believe it and you can achieve it.

Results

6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,200m

Winner: Barack Beach, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer).

7.05pm: Handicap Dh170,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Way Of Wisdom, Connor Beasley, Satish Seemar.

7.40pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,900m

Winner: Woodditton, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash.

8.15pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Secret Trade, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe.

8.50pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Mark Of Approval, Antonio Fresu, Mahmood Hussain.

9.25pm: Handicap Dh165,000 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Tradesman, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

THE SPECS

Engine: 3.5-litre V6
Transmission: six-speed manual
Power: 325bhp
Torque: 370Nm
Speed: 0-100km/h 3.9 seconds
Price: Dh230,000
On sale: now

