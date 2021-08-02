Abu Dhabi to build region's most advanced research ship to protect marine life

Abu Dhabi is building a new scientific research vessel to bolster efforts to protect marine life. Courtesy Environment Agency Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi is to build the Middle East's most advanced research ship to boost efforts to safeguard marine life in the emirate.

The Environment Agency Abu Dhabi said the state-of-the-art ship would allow it to study previously unchartered waters at least 10 metres deep in the Arabian Gulf.

Carrying up to 30 personnel, the 50-metre vessel has an array of cutting-edge equipment such as five laboratories to process samples on board, a remotely occupied vehicle and facilities to allow for crew members to carry out scuba diving missions.

The ship will enable the agency to complete comprehensive marine surveys including of the deepwater marine ecological baseline; fisheries resources assessment; deepwater habitat of coral and seagrass; marine water and sediment quality; and megafauna of the likes of cetaceans such as dolphins, dugong and turtles.

Under directives from Hamdan bin Zayed, @EADTweets is developing the region’s most advanced marine research vessel, which will help protect marine biodiversity and enhance fish stocks #inAbuDhabi. pic.twitter.com/eHH4kk5EM4 — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) August 2, 2021

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, chairman of EAD, said the investment was vital to the agency's drive to protect marine biodiversity across the country.

“After the resounding success we have achieved with the dramatic improvement of fish stock numbers in Abu Dhabi waters, due to new policies and legislation, we are proud to be continuing our research on fisheries and all marine biodiversity to maintain the momentum of the significant work we have done so far," Sheikh Hamdan said.

"The addition of a new cutting-edge, scientific research vessel to lead our marine research is a momentous achievement that will enable us to monitor and conserve our fish stocks and marine biodiversity in addition to fostering the passion of our young Emirati marine scientists for years to come. I am excited about the addition of a new multipurpose research vessel to pioneer our oceanographic and fisheries research in our deeper waters.”

The high-tech ship will be used to help the agency respond to threats facing the marine environment, including debris, invasive species and climate change.

“At EAD we always strive to be a step ahead and be at the helm of progressive scientific research, using the most innovative tools and equipment," said Mohammed Al Bawardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs and EAD's vice chairman.

Read more Artificial reefs and sunken vessels to create underwater wildlife haven on UAE's east coast

"The development of this new and innovative research vessel will allow us to maintain our edge in marine research and in the sustainable management of fisheries – which is one of our main strategic priorities and one of our main success stories.”

The vessel will be built by FRIERE Shipyard in Vigo, Spain with Abu Dhabi Shipbuilding managing the construction in support of the EAD team.

The design of the ship started in January and it is due to arrive in Abu Dhabi in December, 2022.

An initial sea trial will be carried out in Vigo in late 2022 with Gulf condition trials taking place after the voyage of the ship to the capital.

A Bad Moms Christmas

Dir: John Lucas and Scott Moore

Starring: Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn, Kristen Bell, Susan Sarandon, Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines

Two stars

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Batti Gul Meter Chalu Producers: KRTI Productions, T-Series

Director: Sree Narayan Singh

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Divyenndu Sharma, Yami Gautam

Rating: 2/5

