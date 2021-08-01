Creative Emiratis to revamp green spaces as part of Dubai's Urban Master Plan

Young Emiratis will be the driving force behind a bid to revitalise ten parks in Dubai. The National

Thirty creative-minded Emiratis have been enlisted to shape an ambitious vision to revamp green spaces across Dubai.

The team of architects, interior designers and event planners - most of whom are young professionals who have recently graduated - will drive the redevelopment project involving ten parks in the emirate.

The community scheme is being led by Dubai Municipality in partnership with Brand Dubai, the creative arm of Dubai Media Office.

The bright citizens were selected to front the initiative after an evaluation of more than 100 submissions from the public for designs of public parks and concepts for community events.

Organisers called for designs which could integrate environmentally friendly materials and innovative modern building methods in order to revitalise parks and help attract more visitors.

The project is part of Dubai's effort to transform itself into the world's best city.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 18 na14 mbr Beaches will be extended by 400 per cent and 60 per cent of Dubai will be nature reserves under the 2040 plan. Courtesy: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Twitter (Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Twitter)

It falls in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan unveiled earlier in March by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed said the wide-ranging project would provide a blueprint a truly interconnected, people-led city that balances community with tourism and modernity with heritage and nature.

"The initiative, which supports the vision of making Dubai the world’s best place to live in, stems from the strong priority we place on developing green spaces in the emirate," said Asem Abdulrazzaq Al Qassim, acting director of executive planning at Dubai Municipality.

"Public green spaces are critical to enhancing the wellbeing, sustainability and livability of cities and bring diverse other social and environmental benefits.

"We are sure that the participants selected from the community to contribute to the project will help bring new dimensions of creativity and excellence to the project, which will see multidisciplinary teams working on transforming the parks."

The residential parks pinpointed for improvement work are located in Al Mizhar 1, Muhaisnah 3, Al Barsha 2, Al Qouz 1, Al Warqa’a 2, Nad Al Sheba 4, Al Twar 3, Oud Al Muteena 2, Al Warqa’a 4 and Umm Suqeim 2.

The new designs will cover urban seating, children’s playgrounds, jogging tracks, landscaping as well as new concepts for community events.

"The Emirati professionals chosen to participate in the redesign project reflect Dubai’s dynamic young creative talent pool which is bursting with ideas and energy," said Shaima Al Suwaidi, city branding manager for Brand Dubai.

"Supporting their participation in the project is part of our efforts to advance the Dubai leadership’s goal of investing in their development and growth and involving the community in urban redevelopment projects. The participants will have the opportunity to contribute to generating breakthrough concepts that can enrich these parks while also meeting the unique needs of the local community."

Her most famous song Aghadan Alqak (Would I Ever Find You Again)? Would I ever find you again

You, the heaven of my love, my yearning and madness;

You, the kiss to my soul, my cheer and

sadness?

Would your lights ever break the night of my eyes again?

Would I ever find you again?

This world is volume and you're the notion,

This world is night and you're the lifetime,

This world is eyes and you're the vision,

This world is sky and you're the moon time,

Have mercy on the heart that belongs to you.



Lyrics: Al Hadi Adam; Composer: Mohammed Abdel Wahab

Her most famous song Aghadan Alqak (Would I Ever Find You Again)? Would I ever find you again

You, the heaven of my love, my yearning and madness;

You, the kiss to my soul, my cheer and

sadness?

Would your lights ever break the night of my eyes again?

Would I ever find you again?

This world is volume and you're the notion,

This world is night and you're the lifetime,

This world is eyes and you're the vision,

This world is sky and you're the moon time,

Have mercy on the heart that belongs to you.



Lyrics: Al Hadi Adam; Composer: Mohammed Abdel Wahab

Her most famous song Aghadan Alqak (Would I Ever Find You Again)? Would I ever find you again

You, the heaven of my love, my yearning and madness;

You, the kiss to my soul, my cheer and

sadness?

Would your lights ever break the night of my eyes again?

Would I ever find you again?

This world is volume and you're the notion,

This world is night and you're the lifetime,

This world is eyes and you're the vision,

This world is sky and you're the moon time,

Have mercy on the heart that belongs to you.



Lyrics: Al Hadi Adam; Composer: Mohammed Abdel Wahab

Her most famous song Aghadan Alqak (Would I Ever Find You Again)? Would I ever find you again

You, the heaven of my love, my yearning and madness;

You, the kiss to my soul, my cheer and

sadness?

Would your lights ever break the night of my eyes again?

Would I ever find you again?

This world is volume and you're the notion,

This world is night and you're the lifetime,

This world is eyes and you're the vision,

This world is sky and you're the moon time,

Have mercy on the heart that belongs to you.



Lyrics: Al Hadi Adam; Composer: Mohammed Abdel Wahab

Her most famous song Aghadan Alqak (Would I Ever Find You Again)? Would I ever find you again

You, the heaven of my love, my yearning and madness;

You, the kiss to my soul, my cheer and

sadness?

Would your lights ever break the night of my eyes again?

Would I ever find you again?

This world is volume and you're the notion,

This world is night and you're the lifetime,

This world is eyes and you're the vision,

This world is sky and you're the moon time,

Have mercy on the heart that belongs to you.



Lyrics: Al Hadi Adam; Composer: Mohammed Abdel Wahab

Her most famous song Aghadan Alqak (Would I Ever Find You Again)? Would I ever find you again

You, the heaven of my love, my yearning and madness;

You, the kiss to my soul, my cheer and

sadness?

Would your lights ever break the night of my eyes again?

Would I ever find you again?

This world is volume and you're the notion,

This world is night and you're the lifetime,

This world is eyes and you're the vision,

This world is sky and you're the moon time,

Have mercy on the heart that belongs to you.



Lyrics: Al Hadi Adam; Composer: Mohammed Abdel Wahab

Her most famous song Aghadan Alqak (Would I Ever Find You Again)? Would I ever find you again

You, the heaven of my love, my yearning and madness;

You, the kiss to my soul, my cheer and

sadness?

Would your lights ever break the night of my eyes again?

Would I ever find you again?

This world is volume and you're the notion,

This world is night and you're the lifetime,

This world is eyes and you're the vision,

This world is sky and you're the moon time,

Have mercy on the heart that belongs to you.



Lyrics: Al Hadi Adam; Composer: Mohammed Abdel Wahab

Her most famous song Aghadan Alqak (Would I Ever Find You Again)? Would I ever find you again

You, the heaven of my love, my yearning and madness;

You, the kiss to my soul, my cheer and

sadness?

Would your lights ever break the night of my eyes again?

Would I ever find you again?

This world is volume and you're the notion,

This world is night and you're the lifetime,

This world is eyes and you're the vision,

This world is sky and you're the moon time,

Have mercy on the heart that belongs to you.



Lyrics: Al Hadi Adam; Composer: Mohammed Abdel Wahab

Her most famous song Aghadan Alqak (Would I Ever Find You Again)? Would I ever find you again

You, the heaven of my love, my yearning and madness;

You, the kiss to my soul, my cheer and

sadness?

Would your lights ever break the night of my eyes again?

Would I ever find you again?

This world is volume and you're the notion,

This world is night and you're the lifetime,

This world is eyes and you're the vision,

This world is sky and you're the moon time,

Have mercy on the heart that belongs to you.



Lyrics: Al Hadi Adam; Composer: Mohammed Abdel Wahab

Her most famous song Aghadan Alqak (Would I Ever Find You Again)? Would I ever find you again

You, the heaven of my love, my yearning and madness;

You, the kiss to my soul, my cheer and

sadness?

Would your lights ever break the night of my eyes again?

Would I ever find you again?

This world is volume and you're the notion,

This world is night and you're the lifetime,

This world is eyes and you're the vision,

This world is sky and you're the moon time,

Have mercy on the heart that belongs to you.



Lyrics: Al Hadi Adam; Composer: Mohammed Abdel Wahab

Her most famous song Aghadan Alqak (Would I Ever Find You Again)? Would I ever find you again

You, the heaven of my love, my yearning and madness;

You, the kiss to my soul, my cheer and

sadness?

Would your lights ever break the night of my eyes again?

Would I ever find you again?

This world is volume and you're the notion,

This world is night and you're the lifetime,

This world is eyes and you're the vision,

This world is sky and you're the moon time,

Have mercy on the heart that belongs to you.



Lyrics: Al Hadi Adam; Composer: Mohammed Abdel Wahab

Her most famous song Aghadan Alqak (Would I Ever Find You Again)? Would I ever find you again

You, the heaven of my love, my yearning and madness;

You, the kiss to my soul, my cheer and

sadness?

Would your lights ever break the night of my eyes again?

Would I ever find you again?

This world is volume and you're the notion,

This world is night and you're the lifetime,

This world is eyes and you're the vision,

This world is sky and you're the moon time,

Have mercy on the heart that belongs to you.



Lyrics: Al Hadi Adam; Composer: Mohammed Abdel Wahab

Her most famous song Aghadan Alqak (Would I Ever Find You Again)? Would I ever find you again

You, the heaven of my love, my yearning and madness;

You, the kiss to my soul, my cheer and

sadness?

Would your lights ever break the night of my eyes again?

Would I ever find you again?

This world is volume and you're the notion,

This world is night and you're the lifetime,

This world is eyes and you're the vision,

This world is sky and you're the moon time,

Have mercy on the heart that belongs to you.



Lyrics: Al Hadi Adam; Composer: Mohammed Abdel Wahab

Her most famous song Aghadan Alqak (Would I Ever Find You Again)? Would I ever find you again

You, the heaven of my love, my yearning and madness;

You, the kiss to my soul, my cheer and

sadness?

Would your lights ever break the night of my eyes again?

Would I ever find you again?

This world is volume and you're the notion,

This world is night and you're the lifetime,

This world is eyes and you're the vision,

This world is sky and you're the moon time,

Have mercy on the heart that belongs to you.



Lyrics: Al Hadi Adam; Composer: Mohammed Abdel Wahab

Her most famous song Aghadan Alqak (Would I Ever Find You Again)? Would I ever find you again

You, the heaven of my love, my yearning and madness;

You, the kiss to my soul, my cheer and

sadness?

Would your lights ever break the night of my eyes again?

Would I ever find you again?

This world is volume and you're the notion,

This world is night and you're the lifetime,

This world is eyes and you're the vision,

This world is sky and you're the moon time,

Have mercy on the heart that belongs to you.



Lyrics: Al Hadi Adam; Composer: Mohammed Abdel Wahab

Her most famous song Aghadan Alqak (Would I Ever Find You Again)? Would I ever find you again

You, the heaven of my love, my yearning and madness;

You, the kiss to my soul, my cheer and

sadness?

Would your lights ever break the night of my eyes again?

Would I ever find you again?

This world is volume and you're the notion,

This world is night and you're the lifetime,

This world is eyes and you're the vision,

This world is sky and you're the moon time,

Have mercy on the heart that belongs to you.



Lyrics: Al Hadi Adam; Composer: Mohammed Abdel Wahab

The Florida Project Director: Sean Baker Starring: Bria Vinaite, Brooklynn Prince, Willem Dafoe Four stars

The Florida Project Director: Sean Baker Starring: Bria Vinaite, Brooklynn Prince, Willem Dafoe Four stars

The Florida Project Director: Sean Baker Starring: Bria Vinaite, Brooklynn Prince, Willem Dafoe Four stars

The Florida Project Director: Sean Baker Starring: Bria Vinaite, Brooklynn Prince, Willem Dafoe Four stars

The Florida Project Director: Sean Baker Starring: Bria Vinaite, Brooklynn Prince, Willem Dafoe Four stars

The Florida Project Director: Sean Baker Starring: Bria Vinaite, Brooklynn Prince, Willem Dafoe Four stars

The Florida Project Director: Sean Baker Starring: Bria Vinaite, Brooklynn Prince, Willem Dafoe Four stars

The Florida Project Director: Sean Baker Starring: Bria Vinaite, Brooklynn Prince, Willem Dafoe Four stars

The Florida Project Director: Sean Baker Starring: Bria Vinaite, Brooklynn Prince, Willem Dafoe Four stars

The Florida Project Director: Sean Baker Starring: Bria Vinaite, Brooklynn Prince, Willem Dafoe Four stars

The Florida Project Director: Sean Baker Starring: Bria Vinaite, Brooklynn Prince, Willem Dafoe Four stars

The Florida Project Director: Sean Baker Starring: Bria Vinaite, Brooklynn Prince, Willem Dafoe Four stars

The Florida Project Director: Sean Baker Starring: Bria Vinaite, Brooklynn Prince, Willem Dafoe Four stars

The Florida Project Director: Sean Baker Starring: Bria Vinaite, Brooklynn Prince, Willem Dafoe Four stars

The Florida Project Director: Sean Baker Starring: Bria Vinaite, Brooklynn Prince, Willem Dafoe Four stars