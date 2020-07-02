Coronavirus: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid praises pupils for 'passing test' on final day of school year

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, visits a school prior to the Covid-19 outbreak. Courtesy: Dubai Media Office

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid praised school pupils for "passing the test" brought about by the Covid-19 outbreak as a challenging academic year draws to a close.

The Vice President and Ruler of Dubai thanked learners for their dedication and lauded the efforts of teachers and parents on the final day of term on Thursday.

Schools across the Emirates were forced to close their doors in March as part of safety measures imposed to limit the spread of the virus.

أبنائي وبناتي الطلبة ... انتهى عام دراسي استثنائي كان بمثابة اختبار لنا جميعاً .. ونجحتم فيه .. شكراً لاجتهادكم .. شكراً لآبائكم وأمهاتكم .. شكراً لمعلميكم المتفانين .. شكراً لفريق وزارة التربية .. إجازة سعيدة .. ونلقاكم العام الدراسي القادم على خير وصحة ونجاح وإصرار .. pic.twitter.com/vEJhvJpdoV — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) July 2, 2020

Teachers, pupils and parents alike had to quickly adapt to remote learning in order to ensure the school year could be completed.

"Dear pupils, an exceptional academic year which was a test for all of us has ended and you passed it," Sheikh Mohammed said.

"Thank you for your studiousness. Thanks to your fathers and mothers, your dedicated teachers and the Ministry of Education team. I wish you a happy vacation. I wish you well-being, health, success and persistence until we meet you in the next school year."

In a video posted alongside his social media message, Sheikh Mohammed stresses the important role teachers and parents play in developing the country's future generations.

Pupils are preparing to return to classrooms for the start of the new term in September.

Last month, UAE education authorities confirmed they were laying the groundwork for a return to schools.

Experts said rigorous health measures were being considered at nurseries, schools and universities as part of the nationwide reopening strategy.

Among ideas under discussion were smaller classroom numbers, pupil temperature checks, a ban on sharing food and a 30 per cent cap on school bus passengers.

Schools and universities may also be required to ensure that all maintenance staff are kept off-site during teaching hours. School trips, sport and daily assemblies will also be limited.

