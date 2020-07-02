Coronavirus: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid praises pupils for 'passing test' on final day of school year

The Vice President and Ruler of Dubai said staff and pupils had come through an 'exceptional' year, which was disrupted by Covid-19

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, visits a school prior to the Covid-19 outbreak. Courtesy: Dubai Media Office

Jul 2, 2020

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid praised school pupils for "passing the test" brought about by the Covid-19 outbreak as a challenging academic year draws to a close.

The Vice President and Ruler of Dubai thanked learners for their dedication and lauded the efforts of teachers and parents on the final day of term on Thursday.

Schools across the Emirates were forced to close their doors in March as part of safety measures imposed to limit the spread of the virus.

Teachers, pupils and parents alike had to quickly adapt to remote learning in order to ensure the school year could be completed.

"Dear pupils, an exceptional academic year which was a test for all of us has ended and you passed it," Sheikh Mohammed said.

"Thank you for your studiousness. Thanks to your fathers and mothers, your dedicated teachers and the Ministry of Education team. I wish you a happy vacation. I wish you well-being, health, success and persistence until we meet you in the next school year."

In a video posted alongside his social media message, Sheikh Mohammed stresses the important role teachers and parents play in developing the country's future generations.

Pupils are preparing to return to classrooms for the start of the new term in September.

Last month, UAE education authorities confirmed they were laying the groundwork for a return to schools.

Experts said rigorous health measures were being considered at nurseries, schools and universities as part of the nationwide reopening strategy.

Among ideas under discussion were smaller classroom numbers, pupil temperature checks, a ban on sharing food and a 30 per cent cap on school bus passengers.

Schools and universities may also be required to ensure that all maintenance staff are kept off-site during teaching hours. School trips, sport and daily assemblies will also be limited.

About Housecall

Date started: July 2020

Founders: Omar and Humaid Alzaabi

Based: Abu Dhabi

Sector: HealthTech

# of staff: 10

Funding to date: Self-funded

Cinco in numbers

Dh3.7 million

The estimated cost of Victoria Swarovski’s gem-encrusted Michael Cinco wedding gown

46

The number, in kilograms, that Swarovski’s wedding gown weighed.

1,000

The hours it took to create Cinco’s vermillion petal gown, as seen in his atelier [note, is the one he’s playing with in the corner of a room]

50

How many looks Cinco has created in a new collection to celebrate Ballet Philippines’ 50th birthday

3,000

The hours needed to create the butterfly gown worn by Aishwarya Rai to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

1.1 million

The number of followers that Michael Cinco’s Instagram account has garnered.

MATCH STATS

Wolves 0

Aston Villa 1 (El Ghazi 90+4' pen)

Red cards: Joao Moutinho (Wolves); Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa)

Man of the match: Emi Martinez (Aston Villa)

MATCH INFO

Rugby World Cup (all times UAE)

Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm

How to donate

Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999
2289 – Dh10
2252 – Dh 50
6025 – Dh20
6027 – Dh 100
6026 – Dh 200

The specs

Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo

Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed

Power: 271 and 409 horsepower

Torque: 385 and 650Nm

Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

ASHES FIXTURES

1st Test: Brisbane, Nov 23-27 
2nd Test: Adelaide, Dec 2-6
3rd Test: Perth, Dec 14-18
4th Test: Melbourne, Dec 26-30
5th Test: Sydney, Jan 4-8

UAE's final round of matches
  • Sep 1, 2016 Beat Japan 2-1 (away)
  • Sep 6, 2016 Lost to Australia 1-0 (home)
  • Oct 6, 2016 Beat Thailand 3-1 (home)
  • Oct 11, 2016 Lost to Saudi Arabia 3-0 (away)
  • Nov 15, 2016 Beat Iraq 2-0 (home)
  • Mar 23, 2017 Lost to Japan 2-0 (home)
  • Mar 28, 2017 Lost to Australia 2-0 (away)
  • June 13, 2017 Drew 1-1 with Thailand (away)
  • Aug 29, 2017 v Saudi Arabia (home)
  • Sep 5, 2017 v Iraq (away)
Coal Black Mornings

Brett Anderson

Little Brown Book Group 

Last-16 Europa League fixtures

Wednesday (Kick-offs UAE)

FC Copenhagen (0) v Istanbul Basaksehir (1) 8.55pm

Shakhtar Donetsk (2) v Wolfsburg (1) 8.55pm

Inter Milan v Getafe (one leg only) 11pm

Manchester United (5) v LASK (0) 11pm 

Thursday

Bayer Leverkusen (3) v Rangers (1) 8.55pm

Sevilla v Roma  (one leg only)  8.55pm

FC Basel (3) v Eintracht Frankfurt (0) 11pm 

Wolves (1) Olympiakos (1) 11pm 

All or Nothing

Amazon Prime

Four stars

