Coronavirus: Dubai schools to determine size of classes

Extensive cleaning is under way at Gems schools to prepare for reopening. Courtesy: Gems Education

Dubai's private schools will determine how classrooms are organised and the way in which classes are run when they reopen in September, as long as they comply with safety measures.

Schools will submit proposals to the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, the emirate's private school regulator, for approval ahead of the 2020/2021 academic year. These plans will be drawn up according to the school's population and teaching staff, the size of the school campus and must align with authority's list of safety measures that aim to protect children and staff from contracting Covid-19.

While some schools may choose to hold classes in gymnasiums or garden areas, others may decide to continue online learning in the next academic year.

Quote Keeping students, teachers and school staff safe when schools open again is the responsibility of all of us

Previously, it was suggested that schools may adopt a 70/30 model whereby 70 per cent of pupils work from classrooms while the remaining 30 per cent will continue e-learning at home. Pupils would then be rotated to ensure everyone had time in school and at home.

Some of the measures include mandatory use of face masks, thermal screening at entrances, physical distancing and protocols for suspected cases of coronavirus.

Schools will be allowed to set classroom sizes as long as they are able to keep seats placed 1.5 metres apart.

On Monday, Mohammed Darwish, chief executive of Permits and Compliance Sector at KHDA, said the measures aimed to ensure a "consistent and effective" system was in place across schools to protect pupils and staff.

"We understand that each school is different – the protocols give each school a starting point to think about what works best for their community and the context of their school,” he said.

Mr Darwish said the authority would work with school chiefs over the summer to ensure they had all the information and support they needed to safely reopen in September.

“Keeping students, teachers and school staff safe when schools open again is the responsibility of all of us, and it’s important we continue working together to make sure that the experience is a safe and happy one for everyone involved" he said.

Will all pupils have to wear masks?

Teachers and pupils older than six years old will have to wear face masks at all times. However, pupils and staff with medical conditions are exempt from wearing them if they can provide a medical certificate.

Masks can be taken off during eating or during high-intensity physical activities, such as during physical education classes.

Staff who are in direct contact with children have been encouraged to wear transparent masks or face shields so children can lip read.

School cleaners must wear gloves and masks.

Will schools continue online learning for pupils with medical conditions?

Pupils or staff deemed in the high-risk category will be offered alternatives to in-class study, including continuing e-learning.

Schools are required to provide the tools needed for pupils who must stay home due to their health or as part of mandatory quarantine to continue their education online.

It is unclear if parents will be able to opt their children out of going to school, should they prefer to continue e-learning. This will likely be decided by individual schools.

Will physical education classes continue?

Physical education classes will resume in September but swimming lessons are not permitted. Instead, PE lessons will focus on sports that do not require physical contact with others.

Teachers will practice physical distancing of at least 1.5 metres during the lesson and schools will set up visible markers on the floor to indicate appropriate spacing.

KHDA has encouraged schools to take up outdoor activities whenever possible in PE lessons.

Schools must ensure ventilation of the gym, either by opening windows and doors, or by using ventilation systems.

Pupils will not be allowed to participate in tournaments or events.

Will group activities be allowed?

Group activities, festivals, performances, sports tournaments will remain suspended until further notice.

School trips, celebrations, sports and camps for pupils are also not permitted for the time being.

School gatherings will be suspended until further notice and physical distancing guidelines are in place to protect staff and pupils. Pawan Singh / The National

Will pupils be allowed to use school buses?

School buses will run at 50 per cent capacity and will guide children to their seats using signs.

Pupils will undergo temperature checks before boarding the bus to school and anyone with a temperature over 37.5°C will not be allowed entry at the school.

Bus assistants who are older than 60 years, suffering from serious chronic diseases or who are immunocompromised will not be on duty.

All bus riders, with the exception of children younger than six years of age will need to wear masks.

Buses will be cleaned and seat belts, arm rests, handles, rails will be sanitised after each use.

Will children get lunch at school?

Schools can provide catering services based on pre-packaged food. Buffets or meal gatherings will not be allowed.

Water dispensers will also not be allowed at schools.

Parents have been encouraged to send their children to school with a packed lunch including drinks. Teachers will supervise children to ensure they do not share food.

Will prayer rooms, science labs and music rooms open in September?

Prayer rooms will remain closed until further announcements from the government.

Science laboratories, training kitchens, art studios, music rooms, will be opened but must follow strict safety guidelines.

Cleaner sanitise classrooms as part of a disinfection campaign at Gems Education schools. The group is preparing to reopen schools in September. Courtesy: Gems Education

How will schools tackle a suspected Covid-19 case?

Class teachers will be responsible for referring pupils who have Covid-19 symptoms – including a cough, body aches, fatigue, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, diarrhoea and nausea, and headache – to the school nurse for further screening.

If a child or staff member begin to show symptoms of Covid-19 while at school, they will be isolated instantly. The child's parent or guardian will be notified immediately and the patient will be taken to hospital .

The pupil would not be allowed to return to school until a PCR result is obtained. If the result is negative but there remains a risk that it may be a Covid-19 case, the patient will be asked to quarantine for 14 days. If the result is negative and doctors say it is not a probable Covid-19 case, the child will be allowed to return to school provided there are no symptoms.

If a pupil tests positive for Covid-19, contact tracing will be carried out, including teachers and classmates of the pupils, which may mean anyone who spent more than 15 minutes in a proximity of two metres with the patient, from the day of the onset of symptoms, or the day of the positive PCR test, will need to quarantine for 14 days.

In case of Covid-19 emergency, the school must follow their guidelines for emergencies set by the qualified school nurse or doctor.

The person in charge of health and safety should ensure the child is accompanied by an adult wearing protective gear when taken home or to the hospital.

If staff, guests, or pupils are found to have Covid-19, they will not be allowed to return to school until they are granted a clearance certificate by the Dubai Health Authority.

Primera Liga fixtures (all times UAE: +4 GMT) Friday

Primera Liga fixtures (all times UAE: +4 GMT) Friday

Primera Liga fixtures (all times UAE: +4 GMT) Friday

Primera Liga fixtures (all times UAE: +4 GMT) Friday

Primera Liga fixtures (all times UAE: +4 GMT) Friday

Primera Liga fixtures (all times UAE: +4 GMT) Friday

Primera Liga fixtures (all times UAE: +4 GMT) Friday

Primera Liga fixtures (all times UAE: +4 GMT) Friday

Primera Liga fixtures (all times UAE: +4 GMT) Friday

Primera Liga fixtures (all times UAE: +4 GMT) Friday

Primera Liga fixtures (all times UAE: +4 GMT) Friday

Primera Liga fixtures (all times UAE: +4 GMT) Friday

Primera Liga fixtures (all times UAE: +4 GMT) Friday

Primera Liga fixtures (all times UAE: +4 GMT) Friday

Primera Liga fixtures (all times UAE: +4 GMT) Friday

Primera Liga fixtures (all times UAE: +4 GMT) Friday

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. "All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. "This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade," he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

Stamp duty timeline December 2014: Former UK chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne reforms stamp duty land tax (SDLT), replacing the slab system with a blended rate scheme, with the top rate increasing to 12 per cent from 10 per cent:

Up to £125,000 – 0%; £125,000 to £250,000 – 2%; £250,000 to £925,000 – 5%; £925,000 to £1.5m: 10%; More than £1.5m – 12% April 2016: New 3% surcharge applied to any buy-to-let properties or additional homes purchased. July 2020: Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveils SDLT holiday, with no tax to pay on the first £500,000, with buyers saving up to £15,000. March 2021: Mr Sunak extends the SDLT holiday at his March 3 budget until the end of June. April 2021: 2% SDLT surcharge added to property transactions made by overseas buyers. June 2021: SDLT holiday on transactions up to £500,000 expires on June 30. July 2021: Tax break on transactions between £125,000 to £250,000 starts on July 1 and runs until September 30.

UAE SQUAD Goalkeepers: Ali Khaseif, Fahad Al Dhanhani, Mohammed Al Shamsi, Adel Al Hosani Defenders: Bandar Al Ahbabi, Shaheen Abdulrahman, Walid Abbas, Mahmoud Khamis, Mohammed Barghash, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Hassan Al Mahrami, Yousef Jaber, Mohammed Al Attas Midfielders: Ali Salmeen, Abdullah Ramadan, Abdullah Al Naqbi, Majed Hassan, Abdullah Hamad, Khalfan Mubarak, Khalil Al Hammadi, Tahnoun Al Zaabi, Harib Abdallah, Mohammed Jumah Forwards: Fabio De Lima, Caio Canedo, Ali Saleh, Ali Mabkhout, Sebastian Tagliabue

PSL FINAL Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi

8pm, Thursday

Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Globalization and its Discontents Revisited

Joseph E. Stiglitz

W. W. Norton & Company

