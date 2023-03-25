UAE school group decides not to increase fees, despite KHDA allowance

The Indian High Group of Schools will not increase its fees for the next academic year, although it has government permission to raise them by up to three per cent.

In a letter to parents, the school's management announced that despite increasing operational costs and inflation rates, the group has decided to freeze tuition fees for the academic year 2023-2024.

“We are — exactly as we did last year — yet again choosing to keep school tuition fees as is this year, maintaining status quo,” the school, which has three campuses across Dubai, said.

The school's management emphasised its commitment to affordable education.

Staff with students of Indian High School taking photos during the UAE flag day celebration at the school campus in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National

“We strongly believe it is imperative to support all our stakeholders in ensuring they have continual access to world-class learning without having to face the added pressure of an increase in tuition fees,” the letter said.

The Indian High Group of Schools is a non-profit group licensed by the Community Development Authority — Government of Dubai, and as a result it is entitled to apply for a fee adjustment greater than three per cent.

The group also highlighted its continued investments in technology, including interactive learning panels in all classrooms, and subsidising curriculum enrichment programmes and after-school activities.

“We do believe that you understand the magnanimity and generosity of the board of trustees in remaining steadfast in their support for learners and their parents, in ignoring yet another opportunity to justifiably increase school fees,” the letter said.

On Friday, officials announced that some Dubai private schools will be allowed to increase tuition fees by up to 6 per cent in the 2023-2024 academic year.

Regulator the Knowledge and Human Development Authority said operational costs and the economic situation in the emirate were factors in the decision.

Tuition fees for Dubai's private schools have been frozen for the past three academic years in a row.

The regulator said only schools which maintain or improve inspection ratings would be allowed to increase fees.

