Hillary Clinton visits New York University Abu Dhabi

Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton met New York University Abu Dhabi students during her visit to the capital.

Ms Clinton is in Abu Dhabi to take part in the second annual Forbes 30/50 Summit, a high-profile event celebrating generations of female leaders.

The global gathering, which begins on March 8 to coincide with International Women's Day, brings together top achievers from the magazine's 30 Under 30 and 50 Over 50 lists.

Ms Clinton, who contested the 2016 US presidential election against Donald Trump, received the Forbes International Women's Day Lifetime Achievement Award at last year's conference, to commemorate her accomplishments in the fight for gender equity.

“It is a great honour for NYU Abu Dhabi to welcome Hillary Rodham Clinton, the former US Secretary of State, to our campus,” said Mariet Westermann, NYUAD Vice Chancellor.

Hillary Clinton with the university's vice chancellor Mariet Westermann, in Abu Dhabi. Photo: NYUAD

“She is an inspiring politician, a deft diplomat, and a ground-breaking advocate for women and girls around the world.

“Her visit reminds our students, professors, and entire community that solving today’s global challenges requires them not just to do well but to do good.

“Through her many years of public service and her tireless work, Secretary Clinton has set a magnificent example of leading for a more humane and equitable world.”

Ms Clinton will be joined in conversation by Olena Zelenska, First Lady of Ukraine, tennis great and equality champion Billie Jean King and Gloria Steinem, journalist and activist at the summit on Wednesday.

NYUAD has strong links with the Clinton family.

Chelsea Clinton supported the university's efforts to recruit its first class on its launch in 2010.

Bill Clinton, who served as US President from 1993 to 2001, was a speaker at the institution's inaugural commencement ceremony in 2014.

Many of NYUAD's students have also participated in the Clinton Global Initiative University, a programme aiming to engage and inspire the next generation of global leaders.

Ms Clinton is not the only heavyweight political figure to make their presence felt at the Saadiyat Island campus.

Former British prime minister David Cameron lectured students on politics in the age of disruption during a three-week course in January.

