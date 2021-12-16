Abu Dhabi to host Forbes event celebrating female leaders

Abu Dhabi is to be host a trilogy of global gatherings celebrating the achievements of generations of female leaders.

The Forbes 30/50 Summit - bringing together top achievers from the magazine's 30 Under 30 and 50 Over 50 lists - will be staged in the capital for three years, starting on March 8, 2022, which is International Women's Day. A venue was not confirmed.

The announcement was made during a special 50 Over 50 celebration featuring a keynote conversation U.S. First Lady Jill Biden and Mika Brzezinski, who has supported efforts to empower women through her Know Your Value movement.

Ms Brzezinski will chair the new event in the UAE.

The summit aims to provide a high-profile platform to establish cross-generational mentorship opportunities which will offer leadership, guidance, and insights to women at every stage of their career.

Activities held as part of the conference will include a day of service at Zayed University and programmes at Louvre Abu Dhabi.

On International Women’s Day itself, hundreds of summit participants will reveal their most important lessons, which will then be shared on the Forbes platforms.

Forbes launched the 30 Under 30 list in 2011 to showcase the most influential young leaders around the world, with 50 over 50, highlighting those making their mark after the age of 50, following a decade later.

“Over the years, Forbes created a global community with thousands of innovators, game-changers and rule-breakers around the world through its 30 Under 30 list,” said Mika Brzezinski, who is also co-host of MSNBC's Morning Joe programme in the US.

“This year, in partnership together, we introduced 50 Over 50 to shine a bright light on the women who are rewriting the rules for success and shattering the prevailing misconceptions about age and gender in the workforce.

"By merging the two communities, we’re in a unique position to activate a worldwide, multigenerational community of leaders who can bring about meaningful change that benefits women everywhere.”

Randall Lane, chief content editor at Forbes, said the event will provide a fitting celebration of International Women's Day.

“For so long, International Women’s Day was celebrated virtually and through a hashtag, but now we’re giving a true home where conversations can drive change,” said Mr Lane.

“This is the first time that International Women’s Day will have a physical headquarters where women leaders can build something together and pay it forward to future generations. And we’re doing it in a way that allows insights to be shared with women around the world.”