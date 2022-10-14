Abu Dhabi launches new drive to boost environmental awareness

Environment chiefs in Abu Dhabi have launched a new campaign to educate the public on the need to protect the planet.

The e-Green platform, developed by the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi, is free to use and will initially to open to private and public school pupils in the country.

The agency said it is the first collaborative e-learning tool dedicated to the environmental sector in the Middle East.

It aims to increase knowledge and awareness of the environment and promote conservation.

In its first phase, e-Green has been launched for schools and will be ready for public use in 2023.

“e-Green is a cutting-edge e-learning platform, launched with the goal of becoming the pre-eminent global reference for environmental e-learning,” said Dr Shaikha Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of EAD.

“At this phase we are targeting schools, and, in the future, leading environmental institutions, universities, and international corporate organisations will be able to develop their own content as per EAD guidelines and upload it to the platform.

“The environment is a leading global topic and upcoming generations have become well-versed in it, and through a tool such as e-Green, they will be able to access scientific and well researched information to enhance their knowledge.”

Khansa Al Blooki, from the Environmental Outreach Division at the agency, said the programme would not be embedded in the curriculum but used by teachers to widen understanding of green issues.

“The ultimate goal is to educate the youth and the community. The speakers are local experts and we are training teachers to be part of the sustainable schools initiative,” said Ms Blooki.

“In the future, it will be open to everyone. For example, a tourist coming to Abu Dhabi can look at the platform for information on biodiversity and what they can see when they're here.

“Now, the focus is on schools and on educators.”

Content available will include books, presentations and interactive videos for pupils.

There are currently eight learning paths available for schools and 53 courses, with 42 focused on the agency's Sustainable Schools Initiative.

The project is being supported by groups such as Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, Abu Dhabi's Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) and Emirates Nature -WWF.

Pupils who complete the eco courses available will receive a certificate, marking their achievement.

Eco-friendly schools — in pictures