UAE jobs: more than 100 teaching and school staff positions on offer ahead of new term

Schools across the Emirates are still trying to fill vacancies, despite many recruiting new teachers and staff for the new academic year.

Start dates for the vacant positions are from September through to January next year.

According to Tes — formerly Times Educational Supplement — one of the largest job sites for the education sector, 133 jobs are on offer in the country.

Major school groups in the Emirates, including Gems Education, Taaleem, Aldar and several independent schools, have advertised jobs.

What jobs are on offer?

The website says there are 109 teaching posts available, 16 non-teaching and support staff positions and 12 leadership roles.

The majority of vacancies are in Dubai, with more than 65 on offer, followed by Abu Dhabi. The remainder are in the rest of the Emirates, including Ras Al Khaimah and Ajman.

There are several opportunities advertised for primary schoolteachers, where recruiters are looking for an immediate start this month.

Subject teachers also have a wide variety of opportunities, with jobs offered in computer science, science, English, economics and business studies, among others.

Some schools are looking for inclusion specialists and counsellors too, but positions for school principals, vice-principals and year heads are few in number.

Schools on the lookout

Jumeirah English Speaking School (JESS) in Dubai is looking for a Primary Islamic Education Support Teacher, with a start date of September 1.

Aldar Academies is seeking a primary class teacher for Al Mamoura Academy in Abu Dhabi, with a start date in January 2023.

Both job adverts specify that the roles will not be suitable for newly qualified teachers.

For those looking for positions in a secondary setting, Repton Dubai's senior school is looking to appoint an English teacher to start in September. Applications close on August 26.

Gems Metropole School in Motor City is advertising for an art teacher for a September start.

Among the criteria listed for applicants includes at least one year of teaching experience and a degree related to the subject taught.

In terms of leadership positions, Taaleem is looking for a principal to lead its Al Salam School in Abu Dhabi, which is an American curriculum charter school.

The start date specified is August or January next year.

Applicants must have a master’s degree, teaching certification and principal management qualification, as well as five years’ experience in school management in a kindergarten to grade-12 international school.

Dubai International School in Emirates Hills is also looking for a vice principal to start next month.

