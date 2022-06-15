Damac Group to offer Dh20 million in scholarships to Emirati pupils

Damac Group is to offer Dh20 million in school scholarships to Emirati pupils starting this academic year.

The business group has signed an agreement with government organisation the Knowledge Fund Establishment to support children in two Dubai institutions that opened last year.

Shawqi Sajwani, board member of Damac Properties, and Abdullah Al Awar, chief executive of the Knowledge Fund Establishment, signed the agreement, said state news agency Wam.

The scholarship application process was not revealed but the school website showed that admissions for the new academic year from August 29 are now closed.

Dubai Schools was established under the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, and works on a public-private partnership model.

The schools are in Mirdif and Al Barsha, and have pupils in preschool to grade 5. Senior classes will be added as pupils graduate.

Both schools follow the American curriculum but also focus on Arabic literacy, science and technology, the UAE’s culture and Islamic studies.

The schools are operated by Taaleem, one of the country's leading education providers, and regulated by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, Dubai's private education regulator.

The fees are from Dh29,900 for kindergarten to Dh38,800 for year 5.

Emirati children are given priority and they can apply for a 100 per cent scholarship, based on merit.

