Sharjah Ruler inaugurates University of Khorfakkan

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, on Wednesday inaugurated the first of three universities planned for the emirate in Khorfakkan.

The new university, formerly a branch of the University of Sharjah, will offer studies in arts and sciences, information technology, Sharia and business administration.

Hamid Al Nuaimi, director of the University of Sharjah, said the University of Khorfakkan will work on granting degrees in theoretical, applied and practical disciplines and will also include a special college for marine sciences.

He said the third-level institution has obtained its official licence and academic accreditation for its programmes and students will be able to start studying there at the beginning of September.

The Kalba and Al Dhaid branches of the University of Sharjah will also become universities in their own right in the coming years.

Sheikh Dr Sultan said science and its foundations are the way to achieve progress — a belief that drives Sharjah's efforts in establishing universities and academic institutions across the emirate.

He said the University of Khorfakkan is in a marine environment and will therefore offer bachelor's programmes in the field of marine sciences. It will also house the Khorfakkan Centre for Research and Marine Sciences.

“As for the University of Kalba, which will open next year, we will add bachelor's programmes in the field of wildlife sciences and the Kalba Centre for Zoology Research,” he said during his speech at the opening.

“The University of Al Dhaid, which will open two years from now, will have a bachelor's degree in Agricultural Sciences and Livestock Resources and Al Dhaid Centre for Desert Sciences.”

Sheikh Dr Sultan also signed an agreement between the University of Khorfakkan and the University of Exeter to design and prepare a bachelor's programme in marine biology and a bachelor's programme in marine sciences.

The agreement also provides for the establishment of the Khorfakkan Centre for Marine Research.

