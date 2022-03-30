Schools in Dubai tighten budgets due to tuition fee freeze

A freeze on tuition fees in Dubai has been welcomed by parents, but it means schools have had to be savvy with their budgets as costs rise.

This month, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority announced fees at private schools in Dubai would not be increased for the coming academic year to reduce the financial burden on parents.

It is the third year in a row that schools have been prohibited from raising their fees.

Quote Even if it’s not a large fee raise, a modest one will allow the schools to take small steps to improve continuously Zahid Sarosh, chief executive of Focal Point Management Consultancy

However, as the price of fuel increases and worldwide shipping costs continue to rise sharply, school leaders said procuring materials such as sanitisers, books and furniture was more expensive than ever.

Zahid Sarosh, chief executive of Focal Point Management Consultancy, said the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic used up a sizeable portion of school budgets.

“Operating costs are definitely on the rise, especially in the past two years due to the Covid-19 situation,” he said.

“We’re seeing increased expenses in the procurement of stationery, books, uniforms, and most of all in the fuel prices that have seen a consistent hike for quite some time now.

“There have been increased costs with respect to the procurement of materials required by regulation for health and hygiene and to prevent the spread of the virus, such as sanitisers, dispensers, masks, gloves, and also monitoring equipment, like infrared thermometers and kiosks.”

