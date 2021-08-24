Dubai Schools to accept first cohort of pupils at 50 per cent capacity

Dubai government's two new affordable schools, operating under the Dubai Schools name, will launch next week and enrol pupils at 50 per cent capacity.
The announcement was made by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, on Tuesday.
The schools are located in Mirdif and Al Barsha and will welcome 1,200 pre-school to grade 4 pupils.
Both schools will follow the American curriculum but will focus on Arabic literacy, science and technology, the UAE’s culture and Islamic studies.
The schools will be operated by Taaleem, one of the country's top education providers, and be regulated by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, Dubai's private education regulator.
The schools will be able to accommodate 800 children, authorities said in March.
Fees will vary from Dh29,900 ($8,140) for kindergarten pupils to Dh36,155 for fourth-graders.
Emirati children will be given priority and can apply for a 100 per cent scholarship, based on merit.
Each school will have an admission test and pupils will be taught in English.
