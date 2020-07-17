Dubai building evacuated as fire breaks out

A residential building in Dubai was evacuated on Thursday night after a fire broke out.
The blaze near Lamcy Plaza was reported to emergency services at 9.25pm.
Three teams of firefighters were sent from Karama, Itihad and Port Saeed stations.
The fire was brought under control within an hour before finally being extinguished by 11.19pm.
Updated: July 17th 2020, 7:08 AM
