Worker in Dubai jailed for stabbing supervisor after being left off of repatriation list

A construction worker in Dubai has been sentenced to jail for stabbing his colleague multiple times.

A construction worker was jailed for three years for stabbing his supervisor 11 times.

Despite his injuries, the victim survived the attack, which happened when the worker became angry about being left off of a flight home to India.

The Indian, 38, was found guilty of attempted murder and will be deported after serving his jail sentence.

He had wanted to return home to see his dying mother, but on August 13 of last year was told that he would not be on the next available flight, Dubai Criminal Court was told.

“I told him it was not my decision and that I was only tasked by my employer to inform 22 workers at the company about their flight booking,” said the victim, 25, also from India.

The next day, the worker met the victim again.

"He was angry and told me his mother had died," he said.

The man then stabbed him 11 times in the abdomen and chest.



