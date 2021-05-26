Ten phone scammers arrested in Sharjah after man loses Dh32,000

Salam Al Amir
May 26, 2021

Sharjah police arrested ten scam callers after a man reported being conned out of thousands of dirhams.

The victim received a call from a man claiming to be from his bank, requesting he supply confidential details and update records.

After doing so, at least Dh32,000 ($8,713) was siphoned from his account, police said.

It was not revealed when the incident happened or when the men were arrested.

Col Ali Al Hamoudi of Sharjah Police said officers from the emirate and Dubai identified the men.

“Our [...] team contacted all police forces in the country and with help from Dubai police, ten Asian suspects were identified,” said Col Al Hamoudi.

“They claimed to their unsuspecting victims that their bank accounts and other services will be suspended if no update of personal data was done."

Police seized a large number of mobile phones and SIM cards in their possession.

Officers also found a laptop and a number of receipts for money transfers.

Police urged the public to ignore such suspicious calls and report them to authorities.

