Gang in Dubai jailed for pouring scalding water over man

The group will be deported after serving their sentences

Four Nigerian men who poured scalding water over a man from Saudi Arabia have each been jailed for three years, Dubai Criminal Court said.

Their victim, 37, was left with second-degree burns.

He told judges he was taken to an apartment in the Al Barsha area by a woman he had met on a dating app.

“She posed as European and invited me to her place on June 18 last year,” the man said.

Four Nigerian men were waiting in the apartment and beat him up, the court heard.

The court heard that four or five women also joined the group.

The man's assailants poured boiling water on him, tied him to a bed and took away his ATM card.

“They continued to torture me, hitting me on the eyes and ears, and poured boiling water on my private parts,” the man said.

One of the accused made a video of the torture and threatened to post it online.

The man gave them his ATM card’s pin and then collapsed but found his phone left next to him when he regained consciousness.

“They left my mobile phone next to me and then escaped. I gathered my strength and went down the building,” he said.

He asked people for help and they called the police.

An ambulance took the man to hospital where doctors said he was left with a 10 per cent permanent disability.

Police arrested the four Nigerian men, aged between 24 and 35.

Investigations revealed they withdrew Dh2,400 ($650) from the man’s bank account.

They were charged with confinement, theft, physical assault, issuing threats and causing disability.

The court convicted them of all the charges and they will be deported after serving their sentence. They were also jointly fined Dh2,400.

It was not reported whether the women suspects had been apprehended.

Updated: June 6, 2021 08:12 PM

