Dubai Police bust Dh31m Captagon plot and make 28 arrests

Dubai Police thwarted a trio of major crime operations aimed at selling 111kg of drugs with an estimated value of Dh32 million.

About 99kg of the drugs haul was made up of Captagon, widely viewed as the most in-demand narcotic in the Middle East.

Millions of pills are intercepted by customs officials in the Gulf every month as the region continues to crack down on drug trafficking.

Another 12kg of heroin, crystal meth and cannabis were also kept off the streets following surveillance operations which led to 28 arrests.

Three organised gangs were under police surveillance for plotting to flood the Emirates with illicit drugs. Police set up a sting operation and seized more than 620,000 Captagon tablets, worth about Dh31 million. They also snared a suspect with 9.7kg of crystal meth.

The peddlers used various patterns of illegal distribution of drugs and hid the huge haul of drugs in different areas in the country.

An attempt to sell drugs on social media led to the arrest of 24 more people and the seizure of heroin, cannabis and crystal meth.

Dubai Police warned of the dangers of social media being used to peddle drugs. They called on members of the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious behaviour they encounter online.

Growing threat of Captagon trade

The Captagon pills were hidden inside plastic lemons. Photo: Dubai Police

Captagon was first created in 1961 as an alternative to amphetamine and methamphetamine, and was used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and, less commonly, depression.

The drug, however, was never given regulatory approval by the US Food and Drug Administration and in 1981 it was declared a controlled substance after the medical community determined that the drug’s addictive properties outweighed its clinical benefits.

By 1986 manufacturing Captagon had been outlawed in almost every country, but illegal production of the drug continued.

Criminal gangs from Bulgaria and Turkey are believed to have helped to introduce Captagon to the Middle East, where production has flourished in territory beyond the control of fragile states such as Syria and Lebanon.

Today, most of the pills being sold as Captagon across the region have little in common with the tablets produced in the 1960s.

Although stamped with the Captagon logo, these counterfeit pills — often white or yellowish brown in colour — are much less likely to contain fenethylline, the chemical first used in the original tablets.

They are instead more often made up of a mix of other amphetamine derivatives that are easier to produce, as well as additives such as caffeine, quinine and paracetamol.

Trade in the amphetamine-type stimulant Captagon in the Middle East grew exponentially in 2021 to top $5 billion, posing an increasing health and security risk to the region, a 2022 report said.

Research by the New Lines Institute painted an alarming picture of the impact booming Captagon production is having on the region.

“The Captagon trade is a rapidly growing illicit economy in the Middle East and Mediterranean,” said the report, written by analysts Caroline Rose and Alexander Soderholm.