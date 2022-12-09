Man who tried to cheat drug testing scheme jailed for a year

A man subject to regular drug testing as part of a mandated rehabilitation programme tried to cheat a test by providing a clean urine sample from his younger brother, a Dubai court heard.

The Emirati offender ― whose age was not disclosed ― was ordered to be regularly screened under supervision from Dubai Police's anti-narcotics team after being caught taking drugs.

Officers said he was caught hiding a syringe filled with urine in his underwear during a routine search at his scheduled appointment in September.

“When we questioned him about it he admitted it contained a clean urine sample he took from his younger brother to submit it and get clear results,” an officer said in court.

He told investigators that he did so because he had recently taken drugs.

He was given a one-year prison sentence and fined Dh10,000 by Dubai Criminal Court in October for trying to manipulate testing results and using drugs.

The man challenged the verdict at Dubai's Court of Appeal, admitting that he had used amphetamine and methamphetamine but denying he had carried a clean urine sample to alter his test result.

Judges on Thursday rejected his plea and upheld the sentence against him.