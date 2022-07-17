Abu Dhabi court jails American for three years over financial crimes

A man has been handed a three-year prison sentence and ordered to pay a Dh3 million fine after being convicted of money laundering and tax evasion by an Abu Dhabi court.

Asim Ghafoor, who has US citizenship, will be deported from the Emirates after serving the sentence imposed by Abu Dhabi Criminal Court.

American authorities requested judicial assistance from the UAE regarding their investigations of suspected tax evasion and suspicious money transfers involving Ghafour and bank accounts belonging to him, state news agency Wam reported.

The UAE Public Prosecution in Abu Dhabi said it found grounds to suspect money laundering crimes had occurred in the country from international transfers completed by Ghafoor.

Based on the prosecution's findings, the case was referred to Abu Dhabi Criminal Court, where a ruling was issued in Ghafoor's absence.

Media reports said Ghafoor, a lawyer, was arrested in the UAE several days ago.

The UAE Public Prosecution praised the co-operation with the US to combat transnational crimes.