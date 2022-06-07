Gupta brothers arrested in Dubai over South Africa fraud allegations

Dubai Police have arrested brothers Atul and Rajesh Gupta after Interpol issued a red notice against them for allegedly looting billions of rands from state-owned companies in South Africa.

The arrests come after the UAE and South Africa signed an extradition treaty in 2018 following lengthy talks between the two countries. It was finally ratified in June last year.

"The force is now co-ordinating with authorities in South Africa regarding the extradition file to complete the legal procedures," Dubai Police said on Twitter.

"The arrests reflect the continuous efforts of the UAE in combating money laundering crimes."

The three Indian-born brothers, Ajay, Atul and Rajesh, are accused of using close ties with former South African President Jacob Zuma to siphon off billions of rand in state funds and influence cabinet appointments.

Interpol placed Rajesh and Atul Gupta on its most-wanted list who are sought by the authorities in South Africa on charges of money laundering and fraud, Bloomberg reported in February.

But the Interpol declined a request from the South African government to issue red notices against their wives - Arthi and Chetali Gupta.

A Red Notice is a request to all Interpol member states worldwide to find and arrest a person pending extradition.

The status of Ajay Gupta was not clear and there was no mention of his arrest or whereabouts.

Once ranked among the country's most prominent businessmen, South African authorities accuse the Guptas of being at the centre of a web of state corruption during President Zuma’s rule during which the government estimates more than 500 billion ($32.3 billion) was stolen from its coffers.

The Gupta brothers deny any wrongdoing and have fought the application of the red notices, saying they’re victims of a political witch hunt in South Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration first asked the Emirati authorities to extradite the Gupta brothers in 2018.

In 2019, the US also imposed restrictions on the family members that range from visa bans to asset freezes on them, and the UK followed suit one year later.

The brothers, all in their 40s, moved from the northern state of Uttar Pradesh in India to South Africa in 1993 in the wake of the country’s civil rights revolution.

A family business, Sahara Computers was soon established to elevate the Guptas to one of the richest families in the country within two decades.

By 2016, Atul Gupta was reported to have an estimated wealth of $773.47 million (Dh2.8 billion).

The Guptas fled South Africa shortly after Zuma finally resigned from the presidency in February.