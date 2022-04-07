Filipino envoy offers support to family after woman's body found in suitcase

The Philippines' ambassador to the UAE has pledged her support to the family of a woman killed in Dubai last month.

The body of the 32-year-old Filipino was found inside a suitcase under the Palm Island bridge in Deira.

A man has been arrested for her murder.

Dubai Police sources said she was strangled by her Pakistani boyfriend after an altercation over money.

It is understood the woman's body was subsequently placed in the suitcase and thrown under the bridge, before being discovered by a security guard who alerted police.

Officers arrested a man in connection with the incident within 24 hours at an apartment in the emirate.

“I am very saddened to learn about the horrible death of our kababayan [fellow Filipino],” said Hjayceelyn M. Quintana, Philippine ambassador to the UAE.

“We offer our prayers and condolences to the family as they grieve from this tragic loss of their loved one.”

She said the embassy in Abu Dhabi and consulate in Dubai were closely monitoring the case and working with UAE authorities “to make sure the family gets immediate justice.”

“Our team will ensure that the family is given necessary assistance including the protection of their privacy as they grieve this loss,” she said.