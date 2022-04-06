Transit passenger in Dubai caught with 8kg of drugs in suitcase

A transit passenger who smuggled 8.3 kilograms of crystal meth on a flight from Central America to Dubai was caught out by customs officials after landing in the emirate.

The woman stashed the haul of drugs in hidden sections of her suitcase in an effort to evade detection.

She requested that the airline deliver her luggage to her accommodation for her short lay-over in Dubai before a flight to an unspecified Asian country.

But inspectors at Dubai International Airport grew suspicious and flagged her luggage for an X-ray, following which the prohibited drugs were found.

Further action will be taken by Dubai Police.

“Dubai Customs plays a vital role in the country’s efforts to fight narcotics trafficking through its advanced infrastructure and highly trained inspection officers,” said Ibrahim Kamali, director of the Passenger Operations Department.

“The inspectors identified the suspected luggage and the identity of the passenger, who requested her luggage be delivered to her accommodation in an attempt to mislead the staff."

