Two Filipinos sentenced to death for drug dealing by Abu Dhabi court

Pair were part of a WhatsApp drugs ring that was supplied by overseas criminals

The National
Jan 4, 2022

Two men in Abu Dhabi have been sentenced to death for drugs offences.

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department said the Filipinos were guilty of possessing and dealing narcotics and psychotropic substances.

The Criminal Court of Abu Dhabi heard how the men were paid to deal drugs on behalf of overseas criminals. It was these criminals who gave the two Filipinos the location of isolated spots where they could collect the drugs.

The drugs were then sorted, divided and packaged for distribution. Pictures of the drugs and their co-ordinates were then forwarded by dealers to customers on WhatsApp.

Read more
Crystal meth dealer sentenced to death in Abu Dhabi
UAE legal reforms: what the new law says about products containing cannabis extracts

Following a police investigation, the case was referred to Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution and a warrant was issued for the arrest of the suspects and a search of their homes.

Police found a suspicious crystalline substance in their residences that, following analysis, turned out to be a prohibited psychotropic substance. Officers also found the devices used by the two Filipinos to sell the drugs on social media.

The court ordered the confiscation and destruction of the seized products, including the mobile devices and all other objects used in the crime. The proceeds of the drug trafficking were also confiscated.

As part of a major shift towards rehabilitation and leniency, recent changes to the law mean judges have more discretion when dealing with addicts and people caught with small amounts of drugs.

But sentences for people caught with quantities that fall under dealing and supplying remain stringent, with life imprisonment and even the death penalty remaining an option for judges.

Updated: January 4th 2022, 2:27 PM
Abu DhabiCriminal Court
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Two Filipinos sentenced to death for drug dealing by Abu Dhabi court
An image that illustrates this article Publishing fake news in UAE during pandemic or disaster means jail and Dh200,000 fines
An image that illustrates this article Dubai Customs foil attempt to smuggle Dh1.4bn worth of Captagon pills
An image that illustrates this article UAE law change brings clarity to cannabis-extract cases