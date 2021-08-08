UAE police arrest suspect at Ras Al Khaimah airport after two men stabbed

A man suspected of stabbing two people was arrested at Ras Al Khaimah airport as he tried to flee the country.

RAK Police said the man, described only as Asian, allegedly attacked the two victims during an argument, injuring them badly.

Brigadier Ahmed Al Mansoori, head RAK Police CID, said the incident was sparked by an unpaid loan.

Both men were discovered with severe injuries and rushed to hospital.

"Despite the lack of information and time and the difficulty of obtaining it from the injured as a result of their severe condition, evidence led to the suspicion of an Asian person who was about to leave the country," a police statement said.

"The suspect was able to be reached before boarding the plane and the team noticed blood stains on his clothes."

Police did not identify the man nor his nationality, but said he attempted to board a flight to his home country. RAK Airport handles daily flights to and from India and Pakistan, along services to Egypt and Russia.

"He admitted that he had attempted to kill two Asian people, and he also told the team where the [murder] tool was and it was seized," police continued.

"The accused explained that the reason was that one of them borrowed a sum of money from him and did not return it, which prompted him to book a ticket before implementing his plan, and three hours before the flight he planned to kill him and his accomplice then fly to his home country.

"Based on this preliminary investigation, legal procedures are [still] in progress."