'Some days all I can do is cry': Survivors of deadly Dubai fire tell of their trauma

Survivors of a devastating Dubai fire that killed 16 people and injured nine others say they still suffer from trauma and recurring nightmares over losing their loved ones.

Eight months after the blaze engulfed their five-storey apartment building in Deira, residents who leapt from balconies to safety say the memories trigger stress and anxiety.

Many of those who lost everything in the fire are trying to rebuild their lives in Dubai, while others decided to leave the city.

Authorities said the April 15 fire was caused by a “lack of compliance” with safety standards and inadequate fire protection.

Quote I can’t forget the day the guy shouted, ‘Jump, fire.' Yemdzu Doris Claire, fire survivor

Yemdzu Doris Claire, from Cameroon, lost her housemate in the blaze and has not returned to the building since the tragedy.

“I'm still traumatised. I cannot stand the smell of smoke, and some days all I can do is cry,” she said.

Ms Claire suffered burn injuries from gripping an electric cable after jumping to escape thick smoke that filled her room.

Along with five other flatmates, who heard warning shouts of “fire”, she managed to lower herself to the ground floor.

But their friend, Nicoline Abinkeng, also from Cameroon, fell to her death.

“As soon as I see smoke, I get scared even now and I feel the fire is coming,” the 28-year-old told The National.

“I lost everything and I lost my friend. One day I passed near the building by accident and I just started crying.

“It is a very bad memory, I have never gone back,” she said.

'I wish that day never came'

Ms Claire lives with her brother in Dubai and has tried to rebuild her life.

She lost her job as a cashier in a restaurant and works part-time as a cleaner and as a hotel receptionist.

Survivor Yemdzu Doris Claire lost a friend in the blaze and says she becomes scared if she smells smoke. Leslie Pableo / The National

Other survivors, including her friends from Nigeria, Liberia and Togo, have returned to West Africa as they struggled to make ends meet after losing all their belongings in the fire.

They worked shifts in the hotel and travel industry, lived in shared accommodation with eight or 10 others and could not find new places to live.

“Most of my friends went back home,” she said.

“If the fire did not happen, maybe we would have found better jobs.”

She has also struggled to find a new home, since she is unable to make enough money.

“I can't forget the day the guy shouted, 'Jump, fire.' I wish that day never came,” she said.

“I pray God gives me an opportunity to get a job as a receptionist or cashier next year.”

Hope to return to UAE

Tchafa Louis is among those who returned home to Cameroon.

He shared an apartment with 11 others in the building, and often relives witnessing Ms Abinkeng's death.

Several residents jumped from balconies to escape the smoke and flames. EPA

“I could not sleep for months,” the 24-year-old said. “She died in front of me and it was very difficult to forget that day.

“I try not to think about the fire,” he said.

Mr Louis lived in Dubai for two years and worked as a part-time cleaner.

He lost everything in the fire, which meant he struggled to pay for food and find affordable housing.

“I tried to manage but it's very hard without a proper salary,” he said.

“I stayed with a friend but had to depend on him for money to eat.”

It was then that he decided it was better to return home to Cameroon, adding that most of his friends did the same.

He hopes to find a steady job and return to the Emirates.

“I will come back to Dubai only when I get a proper job,” he said.

Fear of fire lingers

Several families have returned to their apartments in the building and they try to put the terrifying memories behind them.

However, they say that anxiety and fear still haunts them.

“I cannot unsee that day, the smoke and how it was difficult to breathe,” said an Indian father, who did not want to give his name.

“We were able to run away because we are on a lower floor but I lost two friends.

“My children still get nightmares. As soon as the rent contract is over, we will leave.

Read more Dubai residents share household budgets amid rising prices

“It is not easy to stay here. There are too many sad memories from the fire.”

The sense of sorrow is felt by Salinga Gudu, who lost his younger brother Gudu Saliyakoondu, a watchman who died saving residents trapped inside the building.

“My heart is very sad,” said Mr Gudu who cares for his brother’s three young children in India’s Tamil Nadu state.

“I feel very low when I think of his children.

“I constantly think of him. He was my friend, my brother.

“There is no life without him.”