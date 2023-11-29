Huge fire breaks out in Dubai's Jebel Ali area

Firefighters battled to extinguish the warehouse blaze on Wednesday afternoon

A fire broke out near Jebel Ali port in Dubai on Wednesday.

Ali Al Shouk
Nov 29, 2023
A fire broke out in Dubai's Jebel Ali area on Wednesday afternoon, sending up plumes of smoke that could be seen from Sheikh Zayed Road.

Nobody was hurt in the blaze which started in a warehouse before being extinguished by firefighters later in the afternoon.

“Firefighters from Dubai Civil Defence responded to a fire in a warehouse in Jebel Ali,” said Dubai Media Office on social media.

The fire was brought under control without recording injuries in the incident.”

Dubai Civil Defence said it received an emergency call shortly after 2pm.

“We sent a team over to the warehouse shortly after and we were able to put [the blaze] out along with backup firefighters from the Dubai Parks and Al Marsa fire stations,” said a spokesperson.

The fire was brought under control just before 3.30pm and an investigation is now under way.

Updated: November 29, 2023, 2:18 PM
Dubai
