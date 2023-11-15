Fire breaks out in car park near to Dubai World Central airport

Blaze was quickly brought under control on Wednesday morning

A fire broke out in the Dubai South area on Wednesday morning.

Nov 15, 2023
A fire broke out in a car park near the Dubai World Central airport on Wednesday morning.

No injuries were reported after a blaze broke out and damaged two vehicles in Dubai South.

The Dubai South free zone is home to the transport hub, which is staging the Dubai Airshow this week.

Dubai Civil Defence was alerted to the incident at 10.49am, with firefighters arriving at the scene four minutes later.

Crews were able to quickly bring the fire under control and ensure it did not spread further.

Dubai Civil Defence said the fire was extinguished by 11.03am and no injuries or significant damage was recorded.

The cause of the fire was not disclosed.

