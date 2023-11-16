A Closer Look: Dubai Airshow 2023

In A Closer Look, The National provides an in-depth take on one of the main stories of the week

Every year thousands flock to Dubai Airshow to see the latest the sector has to offer.

Aviation heavyweights and newcomers alike display their latest top-of-the-line features and cabin spaces for the world to get a glimpse at what's to come from the airline industry.

But the most notable headlines are made by industry leaders placing orders amounting to billions of dirhams, demonstrating how enthusiastically the travel sector has bounced back since the pandemic.

Here, host Sarah Forster talks to The National's aviation reporter Deena Kamel about how the exhibition is going so far.

