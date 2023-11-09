UAE sends additional planes carrying equipment for Gaza field hospital

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

The UAE has sent a further five planes carrying supplies for an Emirati field hospital in the Gaza Strip, bringing the total number of aircraft to 16.

The planes, which took off on Wednesday, will be unloaded in Al-Arish, Egypt, where the equipment to help with the construction of the field hospital will be collected and taken into Gaza.

The aid planes come part of the UAE's Gallant Knight 3 humanitarian operation.

UAE to set up field hospital in Gaza

The UAE sent six planes on Monday, and another five last week.

President Sheikh Mohamed ordered the hospital to be erected as casualties continue to mount after a month of war.

The UAE field hospital in Gaza will have 150 beds and will be established in stages.

It will also come fully-equipped and house several departments treating adults and children, including orthopaedics, paediatrics, gynaecology, anaesthesia and intensive care units, in addition to clinics in internal medicine, dentistry, psychiatry and family medicine.

The field hospital aims to support "the Palestinian brothers and standing by them during the difficult circumstances they are facing", Wam reported.

The UAE has condemned Israel's war on Gaza and called for an immediate ceasefire to protect civilian lives.

The Palestinian death toll in Gaza has surpassed 10,000, which includes at least 4,100 children, according to the Hamas-run Ministry of Health, since Israel began air strikes on the enclave after the unprecedented October 7 attacks by Hamas.

