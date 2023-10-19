One person killed in Dubai blaze

One person was killed and three others injured after a fire broke out at a building in Dubai's Karama district.

Dubai Civil Defence said it was alerted to the blaze at 12.17am on Wednesday.

Crews from Al Karama fire station arrived at the scene three minutes later.

Civil defence officials said one person “passed away in hospital” from injuries sustained in the fire.

The authority did not disclose the gender, age or nationality of the deceased, in a statement issued on Thursday evening.

The statement did not confirm if the fire took place in a commercial or residential building, but a picture released by the authority appeared to show a fire-damaged apartment complex.

Fire service officials said three people are receiving treatment in hospital for moderate injuries.

The blaze was brought under control by 12.40am, with cooling operations beginning shortly after.

Officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation.