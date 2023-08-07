Fire in Dubai's Studio City brought under control

A fire that broke out at a construction site in Dubai on Monday afternoon has been brought under control.

The blaze broke out at an area near the Studio One Hotel in Studio City.

The fire did not spread to the hotel.

An access road to the hotel was closed off.

Video shared on social media showed thick plumes of smoke billowing above the site.

Civil Defence teams put out the fire – which appeared to be isolated to a storage container – with cooling-down operations still taking place at about 5pm.

It was not clear when the fire started.

Staff at the hotel said its operations were unaffected by the fire.

Dubai Civil Defence told The National it was a minor incident.