Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends official reception at China's Belt and Road Forum

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, on Tuesday attended an official state reception hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping as part of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Co-operation in Beijing.

The two-day international gathering, which concludes on Wednesday, marks the 10th anniversary of China's flagship infrastructure project, which aims to strengthen global trade links.

President Xi's landmark strategy combines a land "economic belt" and a "maritime silk road" to link China with South-East, South and Central Asia, the Arabian Gulf, North Africa and then Europe.

More than 130 countries and international organisations are participating in the forum, which is expected to produce a series of trade agreements.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is among the global leaders taking part in the event.

Mr Putin told Chinese state media ahead of his visit that he sees BRI projects as a sign of China's “desire for co-operation” abroad. He praised the initiative, saying it is a platform for international co-operation, where “no one imposes anything on others”.

Sheikh Saud conveyed the greetings of President Sheikh Mohamed to the Chinese leader, expressing his hope for the summit to achieve its goal to bolster economic development and forge closer ties between the international community.

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered the opening speech of the forum, marking 10 years of China's belt and road strategy. Photo: AP

President XI, in turn, called for the UAE's continued progress and prosperity.

The Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah took part in discussions with a number of world leaders during the high-level event.

He was accompanied at the reception by Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change and Cop28 President- designate.

Sheikh Saud's delegation also includes: Sheikh Salem Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture and Youth; Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Ahmad Al Falasi, Minister of Education; and Hussain Al Hammadi, UAE Ambassador to China.