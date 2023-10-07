President Sheikh Mohamed receives US Senator Joni Ernst in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed received US Senator from Iowa Joni Ernst on Friday, when they discussed promoting development and stability in the Middle East.

The meeting, which took place at Al Shati Palace, involved discussions on how to solidify the alliance between the UAE and the US.

Ms Ernst said she appreciated the role the Emirates plays in supporting regional and international security, and emphasised the US's keenness to expand co-operation.

Also attending the meeting were Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, and Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE ambassador to the US, along with the delegation accompanying Ms Ernst.