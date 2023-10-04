UAE disaster team helps find 181 victims missing in Libya's Derna

The UAE Disaster Victim Identification team, in Libya as part of a continuing humanitarian mission, has helped to locate 181 people missing after the flooding disaster in Derna.

The UAE team have also assisted Libyan authorities and teams in helping the affected and displaced, providing them with aid and relief.

They have helped to find victims of the disaster and retrieve the remains of the dead from houses, beaches and debris.

This has all been achieved through the team's tireless work on the city's coasts and in the most affected areas.

They are the first of their kind in the world to arrive in Derna to carry out such specialised tasks.

The UAE Disaster Victim Identification team in Derna, Libya. Wam

They are composed of experts, specialists and consultants in forensic medicine, dentistry and DNA.

They have sophisticated equipment and tools specifically designed to deal with mass deaths.

The mission is part of the UAE's continuing effort to ease the humanitarian situation in Libya caused by Storm Daniel.