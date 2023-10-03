Dubai Customs help New Zealand seize $70m worth of drugs hidden in wheat thresher machines

Dubai Customs joined forces with their New Zealand counterparts to prevent the smuggling of $70 million (Dh257m) worth of methamphetamine into a port in Auckland.

The seizure was made possible by shared intelligence between customs agencies in Dubai and New Zealand, officials said on Tuesday.

Dubai Customs said that the 200kg consignment had originated from an Asian country.

The drugs were hidden inside four wheat harvesting machines and had an estimated street value of $70 million.

No further details are currently available about the shipment or the number of suspects involved.

Dubai Customs said its Intelligence Department helps it play a vital role in combating drug trafficking and other transnational crimes at local, regional, and international levels.

"This highlights the critical importance of fostering stronger relationships between customs agencies and other security organisations to effectively counter illegal drug trafficking, manage its associated risks, and halt unlawful activities," said Dubai Customs.

"The ever-changing strategies employed by smugglers constitute a significant challenge to law enforcement agencies around the world."

Focusing on building stronger ties with foreign consulates and diplomatic liaison officers is a key strategy in combating the smuggling of drugs, Dubai Customs said.

"Such international collaboration has led to multiple successes in intercepting illicit goods across borders, bound for various global destinations", it added.

Last month, the UAE said it had thwarted an attempt to smuggle more than 13 tonnes of Captagon worth Dh3.87 billion in a major operation.

Six people belonging to a criminal gang attempted to smuggle the amphetamines into the UAE inside about 600 door panels and other items.