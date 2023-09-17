Dubai Customs seize drugs worth Dh6.2 million in major operation

A Dubai Customs task force has foiled a plot to smuggle more than 200,000 narcotics and pills into the country.

Officers seized 980kg of controlled drugs and other restricted medicine flown into the emirate. The haul has been valued at an estimated Dh6.2 million.

Enforcement teams confiscated 33,284 narcotic tablets, medicines and restricted drugs in 20 parcels weighing 460kg, with an estimated street value of Dh1 million.

A further 175,300 capsules of the banned drug tramadol, an opioid used to treat chronic pain, was also found in 22 parcels weighing 520kg, with an estimated street value of about Dh5.25 million.

The special tasks section at Dubai Customs' intelligence department intercepted the shipments received by air. No further details on the operations were disclosed.

Read More Dubai Customs foil attempt to smuggle 3.2kg of cocaine

The drugs and those involved were transferred to Dubai Police.

“Dubai Customs has set a pivotal goal in its 2021-2026 strategy – to lead globally in safe customs practices, achieved through our dedicated workforce and specialised systems,” said Ahmed Musabih, director general of Dubai Customs and chief executive of ports, customs and free zone corporation.

“Our mission is to enhance security measures and protect both our society and economy,” he said.

The confiscation was the latest success for authorities leading the fight against criminal gangs bringing illicit products into Dubai.

Last month, Dubai Customs foiled two plots to smuggle more than 171,000 prescription pills used to treat depression, anxiety and epilepsy.

Officers seized 160kg of controlled drugs and other restricted medicine which were flown into Dubai.

More than 90,000 Cipralex pills, a medication used to alleviate depression and anxiety, stashed in three parcels were confiscated in the first parcel.

A further 175,000 capsules of the banned drug pregabalin, used to treat epilepsy as well as nerve pain, were also found in the second parcel.