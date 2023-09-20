Dream wedding for Ajman resident after winning Dh25,000 every month for 25 years

An overjoyed Filipina resident is set to make her wedding dreams come true after winning Dh25,000 ($6,800) every month for the next 25 years in a UAE draw.

Freilyn Angob, 32, who lives in Ajman, said she and her fiance “jumped for joy” after she scooped the grand prize in the latest Fast5 Emirates Draw, held earlier this month.

The couple had put their marriage plans on hold as money was tight.

They can now prepare to tie the knot following the life-changing success.

“I will never forget that moment. I thought to myself again, maybe I won a small cash prize,” said Ms Angob.

“But when I received the congratulatory email mentioning that I won the grand prize, me and my fiance jumped for joy.

"We were planning to get married, but my financial condition did not help. This win will end all my worries and give me financial security for a long time."

Ms Angob moved to the UAE about 10 years ago to find work in order to support her loved ones back home.

Her family had made their living running a small store managed by her father.

But when her father was diagnosed with cancer when she was at school, she set her sights on moving overseas to help her family's fortunes.

She started out as a dental nurse before pursuing further education and embarking on a new career as a laser technician.

She tried her luck with Emirates Draw in the hope of winning big.

After winning Dh5 in the Easy6 raffle, she won the mega windfall a day later.

Paul Chader, head of marketing at Emirates Draw, said the draw offers players a chance to “transform their lives, turning countless dreams into reality”.

Ms Angob is the second winner of the Fast5 draw, which acts as a second salary for winners.

Mohd Adil Khan, a Sharjah resident who works with a construction company in Dubai, claimed the maiden jackpot in July.

The prize is different from other draws that pay one large amount to winners.

Mr Khan said receiving monthly instalments instead of a Dh7.5 million payout worked better for him.

“This is like a second salary,” he said.

“I can buy a nice apartment or villa of my own in the UAE.

“It also works like a pension so I can plan for my retirement and continue to live in the UAE.

“I appreciate this so much more because the money will come every month instead of a lump sum in one shot.”