Abu Dhabi Big Ticket to ring in new year with record Dh35 million jackpot

Long-running lottery aims to bring good fortune to a lucky few early in 2023

Abu Dhabi Big Ticket will offer its biggest jackpot yet, Dh35 million, to start 2023 in style. Photo: Abu Dhabi Big Ticket
Salam Al Amir
Dec 01, 2022
Many UAE residents will be dreaming of a life-changing start to the New Year after Abu Dhabi's Big Ticket announced its biggest jackpot prize yet, Dh35 million ($9.53 million), for its first weekly live draw of 2023.

A second prize of a cool Dh1 million will also be up for grabs and three people will walk away with Dh100,000 each on January 3.

Big Ticket customers will automatically be entered into the weekly electronic draw where there is a chance to win 1kg of 24-carat gold.

Each ticket costs Dh500.

Restaurant worker and friends win Dh25 million in Abu Dhabi's Big Ticket draw

Players who buy Dream Car tickets put themselves in line to win a luxury Maserati on January 3.

The ticket costs Dh150 and anyone who purchases two tickets will get a third free, boosting their hopes of a new set of wheels with which to ring in 2023.

An Indian expat who left Dubai after struggling with the cost of living clinched Dh1 million in the Abu Dhabi lotto draw last month ― and now wants to move back.

Varsha Gunda, 34, bought a ticket online from India after getting a lucky feeling.

Her seven-year-old son picked the winning ticket.

The same month, a worker at Ikkayees restaurant in Dubai’s Karama area and 20 of his colleagues won the Dh25 million cash prize.

Each of them took home nearly Dh1.2m.

The Big Ticket was established in 1992, with an initial grand prize of Dh1 million.

The long-running draw will kick off the new year with its biggest prize yet.

Big ticket winners - in pictures

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - A view of the dhow cruise at the gathering of of Abu Dhabi Big Ticket winners at Alexandra Dhow Cruise, Dubai Marina. Leslie Pableo for The National for Sarwat Nasir's story

UAE residents who struck lucky with Abu Dhabi's Big Ticket draw attended a gala dinner. Organisers of the draw celebrated the winners' good luck at the Alexandra Dhow Cruise in Dubai Marina. All photos by Leslie Pableo / The National

Updated: December 01, 2022, 11:11 AM
