UAE recruiters shut down for domestic worker offences

Two recruitment agencies hiring domestic workers for the UAE market have been shut down for legal offences.

Officials said Shamma Al Mahairi agency in Dubai and Al Barq Services Centre in Ajman failed to ensure that workers were in the country legally and did not pay fines that were issued to them.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation said their licences had been revoked as part of a larger campaign to improve standards in the industry.

“The owners of these agencies were directed to resolve the legal status of their workforce, meet their obligations to both employees and employers of domestic help, and clear any outstanding penalties up until the date of license termination,” a statement read.

The companies could face further legal action, with other authorities notified of the decision, the statement said.

Authorities in the UAE have warned of a spate of scams in which foreign workers are hired under false pretences.

Requiring applicants to pay to secure a prospective job or a visa – both illegal – are common scams.

Last month, major employers including Emirates, Etihad, Al Futtaim and school operator Kings' Education warned of rogue recruiters and fake jobs, stressing that they would never make a candidate pay anything to secure a position.

The ministry warned legal action will be taken against companies that fail to follow the law.

Any worker or member of the public can report labour offences to the ministry's dedicated call centre on 600 590000.