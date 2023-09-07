UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi 'ready for next mission' after returning to Earth

UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi has said he is “ready for his next mission” after returning to Earth from a six-month mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

Salem Al Marri, director general of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) said in a social media post on Wednesday that he had met Dr Al Neyadi and he was in “great health”.

“The first thing he said to me was, 'I am ready for the next mission',” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday.

“This embodies the spirit of the UAE Astronaut Programme. I am very excited for what's next. Stay tuned.”

The Emirati astronaut is currently in Houston, Texas, undergoing medical tests before returning to the UAE to receive a hero's welcome.

Dr Al Neyadi spent six months aboard the ISS and travelled back to Earth on Monday in a SpaceX capsule, a journey that took 17 hours.

This was the UAE's second human space flight and the Arab world's first long-term mission. Dr Al Neyadi also became the first Arab astronaut to perform a spacewalk.

Earlier on Wednesday, Dr Al Neyadi posted his first message after returning to Earth.

“I write to you with gravity under my feet and warmth in my heart from all the love and support you all have shared,” he wrote on X.

“Thank you all for being part of this journey with me. Friends, I am in good health and looking forward to meeting you all very soon.”

Dr Al Neyadi landed off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida, at 8.17am UAE time on September 4.

