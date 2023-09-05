Abu Dhabi decorations celebrate return of Sultan Al Neyadi

Abu Dhabi has celebrated the return of Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi by lighting up its bridges with special decorations.

Illuminated shapes of an astronaut holding the UAE flag and featuring the country's name have been positioned around the capital.

“The move aimed to share the joy and pride of the nation in welcoming back an Emirati ‘son’ who has just completed an extraordinary six-month mission aboard the International Space Station,” Abu Dhabi Municipality said in a post on Instagram.

Once Dr Al Neyadi completes his medical evaluation, he will return briefly to the UAE for a hero's welcome and further celebrations, before returning to the US.

During his six-month historic mission on the ISS, Dr Al Neyadi engaged in several groundbreaking experiments, led collaborations with international scientists and showcased the UAE's commitment to contributing to global advancements in science and technology.

As he made his voyage back to Earth, pupils from schools across the country gathered in auditoriums to watch the live broadcast.

UAE leaders, senior officials, public and private departments, and members of the public shared their pride in Dr Al Neyadi's achievements on Monday.